How OTT filmmakers like Suravi Patnaik are driving the game away from Bollywood

Amiee Misobbah slaying the elegant bride look in her latest music video with veteran Padmini Kolhapure

Your music will live on forever: Fans pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Bollywood

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 16: Veteran musician-composer singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last due to multiple health issues at CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night (February 15) in Mumbai. He was 69. Lahiri popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s.

Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues.

Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well & was discharged home on Feb 15," said his doctor Dr Deepak Namjoshi.

"However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital in a critical state & succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year," he added.

Known as the 'Disco King', the 69-year-old had a huge fan following in India and abroad. As soon as the news broke, the twitter was flooded with condolence messages as fans paid their tribute to their favourite singer.

Saddened to hear about #BappiLahiri’s demise.



A icon and a legend, Bappi da struck an impeccable balance of mood, melody and arrangement when it came songs.



An integral part of growing up, Bappi da will remain forever



Kabhi alvida na kehana… Om Shanti🙏 — Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) February 16, 2022

Very shocked to hear that another legend of the Golden era @thebappilahiri is no more with us..😭😭

Again a great loss for the music industry

Don't know what's going on 😭#Ripbabida#discoking pic.twitter.com/j59Je9CX1J — Biswarup Dhar (@Biswarup_Dhar17) February 16, 2022

Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, known for bringing disco to the masses in India has passed away. Om Shanti 🙏#BappiLahiri #RIPBappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/Gjt0hlhylJ — PRITAM (@Impritam67) February 16, 2022

Another Legend Died. Music composer and singer #BappiLahiri died at a Mumbai hospital today. He was 69. R.I.P LEGEND 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xcdJGj6i1F — ARINDAM CHATTERJEE (অরিন্দম চ্যাটার্জী) (@ChatterjeeArind) February 16, 2022

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Veteran musician-composer singer #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻



An iconic legend, Bappi Da’s music will always remain forever alive in our hearts !

May his departed soul be blessed 🙏🏻



Om Shanti 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HwXMHFSEpA — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) February 16, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:11 [IST]