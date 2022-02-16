YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Your music will live on forever: Fans pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Bollywood

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb 16: Veteran musician-composer singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last due to multiple health issues at CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night (February 15) in Mumbai. He was 69. Lahiri popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s.

    Your music will live on forever: Fans pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Bollywood

    Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues.

    Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well & was discharged home on Feb 15," said his doctor Dr Deepak Namjoshi.

    "However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital in a critical state & succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year," he added.

    Known as the 'Disco King', the 69-year-old had a huge fan following in India and abroad. As soon as the news broke, the twitter was flooded with condolence messages as fans paid their tribute to their favourite singer.

    More BOLLYWOOD News  

    Read more about:

    bollywood music passes away

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X