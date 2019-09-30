Your innovation will fuel India's $ 5 trillion economy dream: PM Modi at IIT Madras

  • search
    Chennai, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said innovation and application of technology by IITians will fuel India's dream to become a 5 trillion dollar economy.

    PM Modi at IIT Madras

    "Today, India is aspiring to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. Your innovation, aspiration and application of technology will fuel this dream. It will become the bedrock of India's big leap into the most competitive economy," PM Modi said in his address at the IIT-Madras convocation.

    "In front of me, is both a mini-India and the spirit of New India. There's energy, vibrancy and positivity. I can see the dreams of the future in your eyes. I could see the destiny of India in your eyes," PM Modi told the students.

    "IIT Madras is a prime example of how a decades-old institution can transform itself to meet the needs and aspirations of the 21st century," he said.

    "I see the foundations of the 21st century resting on three crucial pillars of innovation, teamwork and technology. Each of these compliment each other," he added.

    "The Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world. Especially in science, technology and innovation. Who is powering this? Lot of them are IIT seniors," he further added.

    You are passing out of such a fantastic college at a time when the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities.

    Asking the graduating students to make use of the opportunities that await them, he however, urged them to keep in mind the needs of the country.

    "No matter where you work, where you live, do keep in mind the needs of your motherland. Think of how your work, innovation and research could help a fellow Indian," Modi told the students.

