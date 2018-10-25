  • search

“You will urinate in your pants if I slap you”: BJP MLA's shocking threat to govt official

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Oct 25: BJP MLA from Rajasthan, Bhawani Singh Rajawat, has once again hit the headlines for wrong reasons. Known for making foot in the mouth remarks, Rajawat has now allegedly abused and threatened to slap a government official over delay in procurement of lentils during a visit to a mandi on Wednesday.

    File photo of Bhawani Singh Rajawat
    File photo of Bhawani Singh Rajawat

    "If I slap you, you will urinate in your pants," Rajawat told deputy registrar of Rajasthan State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (RAJFED) Ajay Singh Panwar, as per a PTI report.

    Also Read | Now, Kota BJP MLA says he won't let PM's plane land

    Rajawat was visiting the Bhamashah Mandi to take stock of procurement of urad dal. He allegedly lost his temper after the farmers said there were irregularities in the process. He then summoned the concerned officials. When Panwar reached the mandi, the BJP MLA was angry that he had been kept waiting.

    In a video of the incident, Rajawat is seen threatening to slap Panwar. The MLA said of the 1,11,000 quintals of Urad that had reached the mandi, only 100 quintals had been procured so far. He directed the officials to speed up the process.

    Later, speaking to the media, Rajawat said he scolded Panwar as the farmers are incurring heavy losses due to the officials' callousness. "I will continue to raise my voice for farmers," he said.

    Also Read | Ghosts in Rajasthan Assembly! Yajna suggested to ward off 'evil spirits'

    Rajawat, who is not new to controversies, had last year said that Bihari students should not be allowed to Kota as they spread crime

    Post demonetisation, a video of the Kota MLA had surfaced in which he was heard saying that 'Adani and Ambani' were aware of the note ban beforehand.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    rajasthan bjp mla controversy

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue