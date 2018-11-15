Yogi Adityanath to address 21 rallies in Rajasthan between November 23 and November 30

New Delhi, Nov 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not want to leave any stone upturned to return to power in Rajasthan once again where the party is facing the maximum anger against the state government. So as per the demand made by the Rajasthan BJP, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be the leader addressing maximum 21 rallies in Rajasthan between November 21 to November 30.

Sources said that the firebrand leader is maximum in demand and party president Amit Shah wants states to take his services as much as possible where it can benefit the party. Right from the very beginning, it was indicated that he was maximum in demand. Yogi Adityanath will start his rally from the Kota region where he will address his first three rallies on November 23.

However, earlier it was indicated that the UP CM will address rallies in the areas which are close to Uttar Pradesh or areas dominated by Rajput community but he will be addressing rallies all across the state. On November 23, he will address three rallies one in Ramganj Mandi, Sangod and Kota South and the very next day he will again be addressing three rallies in Pali, Sojat and Marwad Junction.

From these place he will move to Jalore district to address rallies at Bhinmal, Sanchor and Raniwada on November 25 while he will be around Jaipur when he will address rallies in Shahpura (Jaipur), Phulera and Chomu while on November 27 he will address two rallies at Kumbhalgarh and Nimbahera while on November 28 at Pilani and Surajgarh. The UP CM will have two rallies at Jahajpur and Mandalgarh on November 29 while his last three rallies will be at Alwar city, Kishanpole and Mundawar.

The rallied are very meticulously planned as the Prime Minister will start his first rally on November 23 from Alwar while the UP CM will have his last rally at Alwar so maximum number on people not only covered by the PM but also by the UP CM.