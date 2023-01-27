Before seeking PM's help, Suniel Shetty should wake the Bollywood up to get rid of Boycott trends

Yogi Adityanath is the Best Chief Minister in India, ahead of Kejriwal, Mamata: Study

India

oi-Prakash KL

Who is the Best Chief Minister in India today? According to a survey, it is not Arvind Kejriwal or Mamata Banerjee, but Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi, Jan 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the Best Chief Minister in India, a study has said. Whereas the popularity of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has declined.

The Mood of the Nation survey has claimed that 39.1 per cent of respondents stated that Yogi is the best CM in the country followed by Arvind Kejriwal (16 per cent) and Mamata Banerjee (6 per cent). The report is based on the survey conducted in 30 states by India Today and C Voters where the respondents have rated the performance of the state governments.

The people were asked about the quality of the governance in different states and who is the best performing Chief Minister. The study found that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's popularity has seen the rise, while Kejriwal's popularity declined by six per cent compared to 2022 where he had secured 22 per cent. Similarly, 7.3 per cent (a drop of 1 per cent) respondents felt Mamata Banerjee is the best CM.

Since coming to power in 2017, Yogi's government has carried out a lot of work regarding infrastructure development including, rail, road and waterway connectivity, uninterrupted power supply as well as law and order. Hence, UP has become the number one state in the country in terms of expressways and taken second spot in the list of states in ease of doing business.

The study further revealed that the BJP-led NDA will win 70 seats with 49.3 per cent votes if Lok Sabha polls are held today. In 2019, NDA got 64 seats in UP whereas SP got 5, BSP 10 and Congress only one seat. The popularity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took charge of UP in 2017, is increasing across the country.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 17:18 [IST]