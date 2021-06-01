'Arrest Randeep Hooda' trends on twitter after his 'sexist and casteist' joke video on Mayawati goes viral

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra accused of beating wife, gets bail after arrest

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 01: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra has been arrested by police after his wife and actress Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him in Goregaon police station Monday. He was granted bail later.

Nisha claimed that Karan inflicted domestic violence on her. She has filed an FIR in Goregaon Police Station and on that basis, the cops immediately took Karan into custody.

According to Spotboye report, the couple had a major fight at their house in Mumbai last night, when Karan hit her in anger. Notably, Nisha got stitches on her head post the fight. Now, cops have detained the actor.

A rift between the two had been circling for more than a month for now. However, the couple had refuted the rumours. "I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don't know how these rumours started spreading," he told Aaj Tak.

Karan and Nisha tied the knot on November 24, 2012.