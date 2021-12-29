YouTube
    Year 2021: Maharashtra witnesses a drop of over 50,000 criminal cases as compared to 2019 figures

    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 28: A total of 4,58,667 crime cases have been registered in 2021 so far in Maharashtra and compared to 2019, over 50,000 lesser cases have been filed, this year.

    The number of crime cases filed in Maharashtra has come down from 5,09,433 in calendar year 2019 to 4,58,667 in 2021 so far, a drop of over 50,000 cases, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said, as per PTI.

    Year 2021: Maharashtra witnesses a drop of over 50,000 criminal cases as compared to 2019 figures
    Representational Image

    Responding to questions raised by members in the state Legislative Council, Desai, however, said he was not comparing figures of 2020 as that year had seen an unprecedented coronavirus-induced lockdown.

    "The calendar year 2019 saw 5,09,433 criminal cases being registered by the police. In the current year, 4,58,667 criminal cases have been registered so far, which is a drop of some 50,966 cases," he said.

    "I am aware most of 2020 was under unprecedented lockdown. Very few people stepped out. Hence, I am not using those numbers for comparison. There are some 17-18 heads under which these cases have been registered. Under most of these heads, there is a drop in cases registered in 2021 in comparison to 2019," he informed the Council.

    He further claimed that the cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had dropped from 2,800 in 2019 to 2,628 this year. PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
