Yatra's impact not in Himachal, Guj polls but in 2024: Congress

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Mumbai, Nov 15: Congress on Tuesday said that the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra will not be felt in the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal, but in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The party's general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh held a press briefing today and said, "You will ask, what will be its impact in Gujarat or Himachal polls. It won't have any," he said.

Ramesh also said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra has nothing to do with any vote bank. Its motive is different, beyond politics. This is a yatra of political people against political thieves."

He also added, "The Yatra will promote togetherness, it has united our party. Its impact, if any, will be felt in 2024 elections."

The Congress MP also informed that a public meeting would be held at Shegaon in Maharashtra on November 18 with Rahul Gandhi as the chief guest.

Ramesh also said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a magical stick, you said it and it happened. We want to work on the grassroot level in every state. The election agenda is in hands of leaders of states, MLAs and MPs, do not depend only on Rahul Gandhi."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on 7th September from Kanyakumari and is being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It has so far covered 29 districts of the six states. It has now reached Maharashtra's Washim.

The yatra will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir - spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days.

"The yatra seeks to address rampant unemployment & inflation, the politics of hate and division and the over-centralisation of our political system, according to Congress's official site. It also added, "The aim of this yatra is to unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation."