    World watches as Ukraine remains on the edge

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Ukraine is on the edge amidst invasion fears. The rebel leaders according to Russia have sought the support of Kremlin against what is being described as aggression from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

    World watches as Ukraine remains on the edge
    Protesters hold posters reading: "We will never surrender!, Donbass is Ukraine, The empire must die" and a banner "The empire must die" in front of Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.PTI Photo

    "Written requests have come through for Russian President Vladimir Putin from Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, and Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic," Dmitry Peskov spokesperson for Kremlin said according to reports.

    The rebel leaders thanked Russia, Peskov said. He also added that Kiev is continuing its military build up along the line of disengagement and the republics are experiencing the destruction of civil and industrial infrastructure, schools, hospitals and kindergartens.

    The Ukrainian leadership on the other hand said that it tried to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However there was no answer and only silence they said.

    Thursday, February 24, 2022, 8:38 [IST]
    X