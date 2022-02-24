World watches as Ukraine remains on the edge

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: Ukraine is on the edge amidst invasion fears. The rebel leaders according to Russia have sought the support of Kremlin against what is being described as aggression from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Written requests have come through for Russian President Vladimir Putin from Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, and Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic," Dmitry Peskov spokesperson for Kremlin said according to reports.

The rebel leaders thanked Russia, Peskov said. He also added that Kiev is continuing its military build up along the line of disengagement and the republics are experiencing the destruction of civil and industrial infrastructure, schools, hospitals and kindergartens.

The Ukrainian leadership on the other hand said that it tried to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However there was no answer and only silence they said.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 8:38 [IST]