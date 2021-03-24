World TB day 2021: Theme, significance and NTEP helpline number of this infectious disease

World COPD Day 2018: All you need to know about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

New Delhi, Mar 24: World Tuberculosis Day 2021, is observed every year on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers. Each day, nearly 4000 lose their lives to TB and close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 63 million lives since the year 2000.

Theme:

The theme of World TB Day 2021 - 'The Clock is Ticking' -conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.

This is especially critical in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has put End TB progress at risk, and to ensure equitable access to prevention and care in line with WHO's drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.

NTEP - National Tuberculosis Elimination Program toll-free number

The National Tuberculosis Program was launched by Government of India in 1962 with a model involved with BCG vaccination and TB treatment. Later it was revitalised as Revised National TB Control Programme (RNTCP).

The ministry of health and family welfare has launched a toll free number (1800-11-6666) where people can get counselling as well as treatment support for tuberculosis.