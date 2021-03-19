World Sleep Day 2021: Indian adults slept more during the Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi, Mar 19: World Sleep Day is being celebrated across the globe with a view to spread awareness about the importance of regular sleep. World Sleep Day 2021 will incorporate the slogan, is 'Regular Sleep, Healthy Future,'highlighting sleep's important place as a pillar of health.

Sleep, is one of the important activities of our life. When sleep is sound health and happiness abounds. An average human should get at least seven to eight hours of sleep every day. However, we often end up sleeping for lesser hours due to our hectic work schedule.

India Sleep Survey Report titled 'Philips Global Sleep Survey 2021', released ahead of World Sleep Day 2021, focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sleep health as well as the increase in adoption of digital health technologies due to the pandemic.

Highlighting the importance of digital health technologies, 60% of the Indians said that they have used or are willing to use telehealth for sleep-related concerns. The report highlighted that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian adults experienced new sleep challenges like difficulty falling asleep (37%), difficulty staying asleep (27%), and waking up during the night (39%).

The survey also focused on the adverse effects that sleep apnea has on patients. The study reported that 80% of patients with sleep apnea experience daytime drowsiness while only 52% of those who do not have sleep apnea experience the same. 47% of the participants also said that sleep apnea is impacting their relationships.

With symptoms like unwarranted daytime sleepiness and trouble in concentrating, sleep apnea impacts productivity and overall quality of life. Sleep apnea can also lead to graver health issues including cardiac conditions, strokes, neurological disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity as has been noted in widely referenced clinical research papers Philips also announced the launch of its Care Orchestrator Sleep and Respiratory Care management system today.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on everyone's lives. With everyone now adapting to the new normal, both healthcare providers and patients have a critical role to play in transforming the way healthcare is delivered.

The increase in adoption of digital technologies such as telehealth for treatment of sleep related disorders from patient side is a positive change that must be welcomed and encouraged.

