World Sea Turtle Day 2022: All you need to know

New Delhi, Jun 16: Celebrated as World Sea Turtle Day, June 16 is the day we honour and highlight the importance of sea turtles to our ecosystem and spread awareness of their dwindling numbers. Sea turtles today are one of the most endangered species in the world. They are in a plight, and our collective effort in their recovery by reducing our harmful impact on marine ecosystems can do wonders for their population.

Sea turtles are splendid creatures, living as the keystone species on the ocean body. If removed, which is a genuine possibility, the sea turtles' natural habitat will forever be affected, impacting other marine flora and fauna negatively.

History

June 16 came to be celebrated as World Sea Turtle Day as it happens to be the birthday of Dr Archie Carr, the founder of Sea Turtle Conservancy and also known as the "father of sea turtle biology." Dr Carr is remembered for his efforts toward the enhancement of the sea turtle conservation movement and his legacy in the form of his research and advocacy, which brought public attention to the threats that impact the sea turtles. He strived to emphasise the issues and helped form the community that continues to work toward a better life for the existing sea turtle population today and future generations.

Research findings on breeding habits

Sea turtles have remained unchanged for about 110 million years, making them one of the oldest creatures on Earth. Although most information on sea turtles focuses on nesting females and their hatchlings, new research techniques involving satellite tracking technology allow scientists to understand sea turtles as a population better.

During summers, sea turtles follow the ancient reproductive pattern, where the female turtles crawl to sea shores to dig their nests in the sand. They use their rear flippers for digging their nests and lay about 100 eggs at once. They camouflage the eggs by covering them with sand, return to the sea, and sometimes come back to lay more eggs. On average, sea turtles nest once in two to six years, depending on the species.

Sea turtle eggs hatch after two months of incubation. When the hatchlings come out, they dig their way through the sand to get into the sea. They move to the sea at night, guided by the light at the horizon, and artificial lights are said to distract them from finding their way. Bigger hatchlings have a better survival rate than smaller ones. Smaller ones often become food for other predators as they are slower in getting to the sea. The temperature has a role to play in the sea turtle sex: females are produced in warmer temperatures, whereas males are produced in cooler temperatures.

Population

There are over 2,500 species of sea turtles. Recent estimates of sea turtle populations state that nearly 6.5 million sea turtles are left in the wild today. The numbers vary for each species. The population of the Hawksbill turtle, a critically endangered species, ranges from 57,000 to 83,000. The Kemp's Ridley and Flatback turtles have a narrow distribution of about 10,000 to 25,000 and 69,000 individuals, respectively.

Threats to sea turtles

Natural predators of sea turtles are jaguars, foxes, racoons, etc. They tend to attack hatchlings as they travel to the sea at night. Jaguars also attack female nesters by holding onto their shells and scooping out their flesh. Once they reach the sea, crocodiles, sharks, seabirds, other species of sea turtles, etc., become their natural predators. According to most specialists, about 1 in 100 hatchlings successfully survive to reach adulthood.

Other than natural predators, humans and their activities pose the biggest threats to sea turtles. Sea turtles are considered exotic meat animals. Human beings often poach them in their habitat for their eggs or meat. Sea turtles may get hit by boats and ships, entangled in abandoned plastic fishing nets, or stranded on the shore. Plastic debris blocks their food and leads to weight loss and eventual painful death.

Climate change is affecting sea turtles too. High temperatures, along with the increased sea level, flood the coasts and intrude sea turtle habitats with salt water. Oil spills in the sea also make sea turtles vulnerable as they poison their digestive tracts. Fibropapillomatosis, a disease that causes tumours in sea turtles, is a genetic condition which slowly debilitates sea turtles.

We all can help

Whenever you visit places that are known to be habitats of sea turtles, beware of disturbing sea turtles during their feeding and nesting periods. It is an important step in helping sea turtles with their natural breeding cycles. Respecting marine life and leaving them alone goes a long way in helping sea turtles live normal lives. Helping sea turtles get back to the water when washed ashore or calling authorities for help could also help save their lives.

Buying sustainable material products help conserve sea turtles as they are often hunted for their accessory value. Avoiding the use of plastics on seashores and stopping the abandoning of fishing nets that could harm sea turtles are necessary. Moreover, reporting illegal activities concerning sea turtles or their habitats could help authorities and volunteers take necessary action to help conserve sea turtles.

