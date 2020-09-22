World Rose Day 2020: Celebrating spirit of cancer patients

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 22: World Rose Day is observed on September 22 every year in remembrance of a 12-year-old from Canada who was diagnosed with cancer (Askin's tumour) a rare form of blood cancer. It is a day dedicated to give hope and spread cheer among people fighting cancer.

After the diagnosis, the doctors had given her just weeks but she went on to live for six months, never giving up the hope of defeating cancer.

During her fight against the terminal disease, she wrote letters, poems and emails to cancer patients spreading cheer and showing support and care. This is said to have become her life's mission.

As most cancer treatments are harsh on the body, and have a deep psychological impact and stigma surrounding the disease, it is very important to keep the patients cheerful. September 22 is also a day to spread awareness about cancer among the people as early detection cures many types of cancer.

World Rose Day Wishes:

Cancer can affect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing all the survivors a wonderful Rose day and a miraculous recovery.

The important thing to keep reminding yourself is you have cancer, but the cancer is still not able to have you. On Rose Day, I wish you all the strength to fight and win.

Smiling is the best way to let everyone know you are getting stronger than the previous day. Wish you a heartfelt Rose Day.

World Rose Day is celebrated to instil hope, confidence, and joy in the minds of people who fight with cancer. Today, let's spend some quality time with them and bring happiness into their lives.