World Music Day 2021: What is the history, significance and quotes for 'Fete de la Musique'

New Delhi, June 21: On June 21, World Music Day is celebrated across the world. It is also known as 'Fete de la Musique' in French and Make Music Day as well.

Music has the power to do just about anything. It has the ability to make you feel emotions that you may have been connected to before. Not only that, music is able to heal you during the worst of times.

For tons of music lovers around the world, this can be seen as a special day. It honours musicians around the world and their contribution towards making everything all that more melodious.

What is the history of World Music Day?

World Music Day was first celebrated in France in 1982. The Minister of Art and Culture, Jack Lange, gave this festival a green light, along with a renowned French composer named Maurice Fleuret. Every year, it is celebrated on the day of the summer solstice, which is June 21.

Quotes

a. If music is the food of love, play on: William Shakespeare

b. Without music, life would be a mistake: Friedrich Nietzsche

c.Music is everybody's possession. It's only publishers who think that people own it: John Lennon

d. One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain: Bob Marley

e. I don't sing because I'm happy; I'm happy because I sing: William James

f. Music is a world within itself. It's a language we all understand: Stevie Wonder

g. Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond: Ray Charles

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 9:47 [IST]