World Milk Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance, Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status

World Milk Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 31: World Milk Day 2021 is celebrated across the world on June 1st each year since 2001.

This day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN (United Nations) to help people recognize the importance of milk as a global food.

The day is celebrated to raise awareness regarding the importance of the dairy sector and the activities related to it. June 1st was chosen as the date because many countries were already celebrating milk day during that time of year.

With a day to go for World Milk Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about the day and celebrations that take place across the globe.

This year, the theme for World Milk Day will focus on 'sustainability in the dairy sector along with empowering the environment, nutrition, and socio-economic.

Events included open houses at dairy farms, milk donations to schools, contributions to food banks, photo contests, sports competitions, fairs, dance shows, parties, nutrition conferences, tastings, exhibitions, food carts, and milk bars.

India has become the largest producer of milk in the world with over 150 million tonnes of production in the last few years. This day is celebrated with a lot of zeal in India.

In 2018, World Milk Day was celebrated with 586 events in 72 countries.

Some of the interesting quotes on this day:

There is no finer investment for any community than putting milk into babies-Winston Churchill I have fruit trees. Cows for fresh milk, yoghurt. My own wheat. I'm basically self-sufficient-Imran Khan I love milk so much! I make a point of drinking a glass of milk every day. So now anyone who did those milk ads with the milk moustaches, they're my heroes--Natalie Portman Like most North Americans, I'd been raised on the notion that milk is the first food, and everybody must like it because it's so good and so important for growing up and for being healthy--Marvin Harris

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 22:57 [IST]