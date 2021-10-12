World Mental Health Day 2021: Mental Health care for all an overview by Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd

Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), says according to W.H.O. estimates, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on mental health of individuals. Some groups such as health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected. A WHO survey conducted in mid-2020 showed that services for mental, neurological and addiction disorders had been significantly disrupted during the pandemic.

During the World Health Assembly in May 2021, governments from around the world recognized the need to scale up quality mental health services at all levels and endorsed WHO's Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2030.

Mental Health Issues

According to World Health Organization, there has been 13 % rise in mental health disorders and addiction problems in the last decade. Around 20% of the world's children and adolescents have a mental health condition. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people aged 15-29 years. Depression is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents and adults

Experts at Ziqitza Healthcare says,People seek medical attention when they have physical symptoms such as fever, cough, or pain. However, when any mental symptom is experienced frequently, it is neglected and interpreted part of routine stresses and strains. Seeking help of a psychiatrist is considered a taboo and the patient is stigmatized.

Symptoms and Types of Mental Disorders

A mental or behavioural disorder is characterized by a disturbance in thinking, mood, or behaviour, which is out of keeping with cultural beliefs and norms. In most cases the symptoms are associated with distress and interference with personal functions. Mental disorders produce symptoms that sufferers or those close to them notice. These may include:

Physical symptoms (e.g. aches and sleep disturbance)

Emotional symptoms (e.g. feeling sad, scared, or anxious)

Cognitive symptoms (e.g. difficulty thinking clearly, abnormal beliefs, memory disturbance)

Behavioural symptoms (e.g. aggressive behaviour, inability to perform routine daily functions)

Perceptual symptoms (e.g. seeing or hearing things that others cannot).

Some examples of mental health problems are Anxiety disorders, Depression, suicide tendencies, Psychotic disorders e.g. Schizophrenia, Mood disorders, Addictions, Post-traumatic Stress Disorders, Impact of a mental disorder is seen not only in the patient and but on the whole family.Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza limited Rajasthan.

Management of Mental Health Disorders

Dealing with Mental Health Problems first requires awareness & acceptance of the metal health problem. The person should be referred to a professional such as physician, counsellor or psychiatrist. Diagnosis can be made by a detailed medical history taking, physical examination and investigations. Any physical disease causing the symptoms must be ruled out. Medical treatment mainly consists of psychotherapy and medication. Psychotherapy, or "talk therapy", is a way to treat people with a mental disorder by helping them understand their illness. It teaches people strategies and gives them tools to deal with stress and unhealthy thoughts and behaviours. Sometimes psychotherapy alone may be the best treatment for a person, depending on the illness and its severity. Other times, psychotherapy is combined with medications. Therapists work with an individual or families to devise an appropriate treatment plan, remarked by Dr. Datar.

Take Home Message

Mental health diseases like physical diseases require diagnosis and treatment

Mental illnesses can adversely affect physical health and quality of life

Patient of suspected mental illness must be referred to qualified health care professional

Mental health problems have tremendous economic burden on individuals in particular and society and nation in general

Investing more in mental health makes sense

Speaking about the importance of Mental Health especially for employees who are doing remote working, Mr.Nandadeep Pandharkar - Sr. Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare said, "Virtual care has been crucial for screening and treating COVID-19 cases from afar, but it's also facilitating routine visits that would be risky or complicated during quarantine.A variety of telehealth tools are available to help manage both your Mental & physical health care and receive the services you need. Our goals by means of telehealth is to -Make health care accessible to people living anywhere & at any time especially for the active millennial workforce and their families."

