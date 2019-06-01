With Shah at Home, expect an iron fist-no nonsense-no appeasement policy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 01: The big news at the Union Home Ministry was a change of guard. Amit Shah replaced Rajnath Singh as the Home Minister of India and the message that was sent our was loud and clear.

An iron fist-no nonsense-no appeasement policy is what one would witness with Shah in charge. During his stint as a home minister in Gujarat, he had a similar policy, which saw several successful operations against terrorists.

Sources say that the ministry would undergo a major change under Shah and the approach will be even more hard against terrorists, separatists, naxals and their friends in the cities.

When it comes to Shah, he wants the job done. He has always had a clear approach when it came to dealing with terror or crimes. Yes, he has been criticised for his approach many times, but the fact is that he did not care much about it as it was more important for him to clean up the mess, officers who have worked with him say.

Officials in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia that while Rajnath Singh too had given a free hand to the security forces, Shah would have a different approach. The policy would be more muscular when it comes to dealing with terrorists and naxalites.

Shah would have a big role to play in Jammu and Kashmir. While he would not deviate from the existing policy on Kashmir, he would ensure that the problem is solved earlier.

In Kashmir, the immediate plan laid down by the agencies is to neutralise every terrorist. Following this, there is a major plan on the anvil to accommodate the Kashmiri Pandits. The cross border infiltrations too are a concern and the Army is ensuring that it comes down to nought.

Handling the naxalite issue would be another concern for Shah. The approach would be similar to that of the previous dispensation. Officials say that, this issue would be tackled with a two-pronged approach. The forces would continue to going after them in the jungles, but more importantly the ideology propagated on their behalf in the cities would need to stop.

Modi Sarkar 1.0 had taken action against those involved in the Bhima Koregaon violence. Many were found to be propagating on behalf of the naxalites and also collecting funds on their behalf. There has been a major squeeze on these issues and under Shah, it would go up a notch.