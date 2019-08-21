  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With an aim to cap strength at 12.5 Lakh; Army plans to downsize 27,000 jawans

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The Army will now begin the major exercise of restructuring of the Army Headquarters as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved various proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters.

    Rajntha Singh approves re-organisation of Indian Army Headquarters

    First GSL issued: India set to have a leaner, meaner Army

    In the headquarter, around 300 officers are being redeployed apart from making other changes while at the same time the concept of Integrated Battle Group (IBGs) is being systematically introduced in the formations.

    At the army headquarter level, a new Deputy Chief (Strategy) will oversee Directorates of Military Intelligence and Operations emerging as one of the most significant persons.

    At present, the Army has two Deputy Chiefs, one for information systems and training and the other for planning and systems. In a bid to avoid overlapping, these functions are being brought under one authority.

    Always alert: How Indian Army was set to hit Pakistan

    A newly created Information Warfare (IW) branch headed by a lieutenant general to deal with hybrid warfare and social media challenges will also report to deputy chief (strategy).

    This will be the third Deputy Chief in the Army Headquartres which at the moment has Deputy Chief (Planning and System) and Deputy Chief (Information system and Training).

    The army is raising new integrated battle groups that can strike hard against Pakistan and China, as a part of its existing endeavour to revamp its entire warfighting machinery read the report.

    The army in 2018, had conducted four studies on the reorganisation of the forces. It suggested flattening headquarters at different levels, cadre review and engagement of officers and jawans. The changes were to be implemented after the required approvals. The last restructuring took place in 2004 that led to the reduction of age limit for Colonels and Brigadiers.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh indian army

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue