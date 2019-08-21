With an aim to cap strength at 12.5 Lakh; Army plans to downsize 27,000 jawans

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Army will now begin the major exercise of restructuring of the Army Headquarters as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved various proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters.

In the headquarter, around 300 officers are being redeployed apart from making other changes while at the same time the concept of Integrated Battle Group (IBGs) is being systematically introduced in the formations.

At the army headquarter level, a new Deputy Chief (Strategy) will oversee Directorates of Military Intelligence and Operations emerging as one of the most significant persons.

At present, the Army has two Deputy Chiefs, one for information systems and training and the other for planning and systems. In a bid to avoid overlapping, these functions are being brought under one authority.

A newly created Information Warfare (IW) branch headed by a lieutenant general to deal with hybrid warfare and social media challenges will also report to deputy chief (strategy).

This will be the third Deputy Chief in the Army Headquartres which at the moment has Deputy Chief (Planning and System) and Deputy Chief (Information system and Training).

The army is raising new integrated battle groups that can strike hard against Pakistan and China, as a part of its existing endeavour to revamp its entire warfighting machinery read the report.

The army in 2018, had conducted four studies on the reorganisation of the forces. It suggested flattening headquarters at different levels, cadre review and engagement of officers and jawans. The changes were to be implemented after the required approvals. The last restructuring took place in 2004 that led to the reduction of age limit for Colonels and Brigadiers.