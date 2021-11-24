Cabinet clears repeal of farm laws: Bill to be placed in Parliament

Winter Session of Parliament 2021: Dates, Timings, Agenda, Upcoming Bills List That Will Be Tabled

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from November 29 to December 23.

This time, the session will have about 20 sittings and will be held with all Covid-19 protocols.

The session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition all set to corner the Narendra Modi-led government on issues like inflation, militant attacks on civilians in Kashmir, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the farmers' protests against three centrally passed agri laws.

Both Houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will hold proceedings simultaneously and members would have to follow social distancing norms.

Upcoming bills list that will be tabled

As many as 26 new bills, including one on cryptocurrencies, have been listed for introduction in the Winter Session of the Parliament, slated to begin from November 29 and conclude on December 23.

The Winter Session will consider cryptocurrency and regulation of digital currency bill, banking amendment bill, repeal of farm laws, IBC amendment bill, stated the legislative agenda for the upcoming session released on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 to be tabled in Parliament during the Winter Session seeks "to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

There is also a politically significant bill specifically for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh -- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, to amend the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe list of Uttar Pradesh. It is being introduced just a few months before the Uttar Pradesh assembly election which is slated to be held early next year.

Similarly, there is another Bill to amend the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes list of Tripura.

Then there is the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, to amend the salaries act of judges of the higher judiciary.

The list of businesses also includes the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Other listed bills include the Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021, which seeks to "empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations in respect of persons subject to the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957, and the Air Force Act, 1950, who are serving under or attached to his command, for maintaining of discipline and proper discharge of their duties".

The Emigration Bill, 2021, will replace the Emigration Act, 1983 to establish a robust, transparent and comprehensive emigration management framework that facilitates safe and orderly migration.

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, aims to provide a legislative framework to the NADA for meeting the obligations of India under the convention and the obligations of NADA as a signatory of the WADA Code, as amended from time to time.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, seeks to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially women and children, to provide for the care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

