Winter rains in parts of Delhi-NCR; cold wave intensifies in North India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 6: The residents of Delhi on Sunday woke up to light rains, with the weather office predicting a drop in the maximum temperature by up to five degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

The temperature of the area was recorded at 11℃ at 8:30 am, which is expected to drop down further to 7℃ on Sunday as predicted by the weather department. Also several flights were delayed due to dense fog.

The cold wave further intensified in the Northern parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as snowfall is predicted to continue in the region. Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall yesterday As per the weather experts, the three states will be under continuous impact of rains and fresh snowfall.

According to Skymetweather, the current weather conditions are likely to persist through the day, resulting in rain with strong gusty winds and fog. "Chances of hailstorm cannot be ruled out," the weather site said, adding that rain and thundershower is likely in the evening up till afternoon of January 6. Thereafter gradually, the rain will take a backseat, it said.

It may be recalled that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded an 'orange warning' of heavy snowfall, rain and hailstorm in most parts of the state from January 6.