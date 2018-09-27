Will vote the party promising mosque as Shah Bano was done, says Babri Action Committee member

New Delhi, Sep 27: The Supreme Court has upheld 1994 verdict in which it was ruled that mosque is not essential part of Islam paving the way for the day-to-day hearing of the Ramjanmabhoomi Temple and Babri Mosque dispute. But there is a section in Babri Masjid Action Committee that wants Parliament ruling to rebuilt the mosque at the disputed site the way Shah Bano case was taken up by the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Wasim Ahmed Ghazi, member, Babri Masjid Action Committee told OneIndia, "We are going to put pressure on politicians that since we are week out mosque was demolished by strong people. Injustice has been done to us for being minority. So we would vote only such political parties that promises to built our mosque the way Shah Bano case was altered in Parliament by passing a law."

Ghazi said that title suit is a civil matter that should be decided with the criminal matter pending in this case. It should be clubbed with it. "We tried to solve the matter by meeting the prime ministers. We will be even happy with 1/3rd of the land given to us by the court. We also once no further dispute should be raked up and position of 1947 should be maintained."

He said, "With today's decision, we have reached once again from where we started off. It is a very confused judgment. It is not clear what the court ruled for. This is not just a land dispute. Unless the criminal case on the matter is decided the civil matter should not be decided."

Now the court will start speedy hearing from October 29, 2018. However, most of the Muslim scholars have welcomed the decision saying that now the matter will go into day to day hearing. The Supreme Court ruled that the 1994 M Islam Faruqui verdict need not be referred to a larger bench. Justice Ashok Bhushan ruled, "Observations in Ismail Faruqui verdict that mosques is not essential to religion is in the context of acquisition of mosque and made with respect to the facts of that case," Justice Bhushan said, adding that questionable observations in Faruqui's case are not relevant for deciding suits or appeals.

One of the biggest Sunni organisation in India Jamiat Ulama e Hind president Arshad Madani has welcomed the Supreme court decision by saying that now the matter in the court is of the title suit that will be heard on the daily basis. So let the court take up the matter and give its verdict as soon as possible. All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Zafaryab Jilani was of the view that he was aware of the judgment. Let the new bench get constituted to hear the issue. The court ruling is accepted to all.

Meanwhile some of the Muslims leaders have started talking about out of court settlement as well but there being lots of people involved in it out of court settlement is unlikely. Maulana Mohammad Rashidi though welcomed the decision but said in the same breath that for Muslims mosque is as much important as namaz.