Will there be a lockdown in Karnataka? Govt to decide soon

Bengaluru, Jan 02: As Omicron driven Covid cases see a dramatic surge in Karnataka, the government is planning to impose 'tough rules' to curb the infection.

Currently, night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM till January 7 is in place in order to check the spread of the disease. The government is expected to announces lockdown-like curbs before January 7 when the night curfew will be lifted.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said a government panel on COVID-19 in which he, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar are part of would convene a meeting before January 7.

He also said that the expert committee on health will also brief Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the measures to be taken.

"We will implement the recommendations of the committee in toto because we have seen the sufferings and deaths last time," Ashoka said.

The Minister explained that the government will not leave any loophole this time in terms of oxygen supply, availability of beds or medicines.

"We will make all necessary arrangements. We are cautious and we will make all necessary arrangements under the leadership of our chief minister," he added.

Stating that an atmosphere of third wave is already built in the country, Ashoka said the spike in infections in Karnataka was a serious issue.

According to him, Bengaluru is in the Red Zone. "Bengaluru is in the Red Zone according to the list declared by the Union government. It is important to sound an alert in Bengaluru. We can save people's lives if we impose more restrictions in Bengaluru and reduce the number of hospitalisations," Ashoka said.

Karnataka witnessed sudden a spike in coronavirus infections when 1,033 cases were reported on Saturday. Three months ago on September 9, 2021, the state had last reported over 1,000 cases.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 18:18 [IST]