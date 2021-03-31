Will Pakistan revive trade with India? Crucial Cabinet meet in Islamabad today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Pakistan government will meet today and discuss reviving trade with India.

    Pakistan's Cabinet will and decide on importing sugar and cotton from India. The meeting will be held today at 11.30 am. Ties with India were snapped following Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir into two new Union Territories on August 5.

    Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter wishing him on Pakistan's National Day, Prime Minister, Imran Khan said his country desires peace with India. He also said that all outstanding issues including the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, desires 'peaceful relations'Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, desires 'peaceful relations'

    "People of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India" and "we are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute," Khan said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 8:27 [IST]
    X