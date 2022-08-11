Why is the Indian flag ‘hoisted’ on Independence Day but 'unfurled' on Republic Day?

New Delhi, Aug 11: On August 15, we will celebrate our 75th Independence Day -the theme being 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour at Red Fort before addressing the nation from the ramparts.

But did you know that the Indian flag is 'hoisted' on Independence Day on August 15, and 'unfurled' on Republic Day on January 26?

The difference is that on Independence Day, the flag is tied to the bottom of the flag pole and is 'hoisted' to the top. This is to mark India's rise as an independent country and the end of British rule.

On the other hand, when the Tricolour is to be 'unfurled' on Republic Day, i.e. January 26, the flag remains closed and tied up at the top of the pole, indicating an open era for the country to spread its wings as a Republic.

The difference between the two ceremonies is minor but the significance is great. The hoisting of the flag signifies the rise of a new nation, free from colonial domination. Whereas on Republic Day, the flag is already on top of the flag pole and signifies that it is one of a free nation.

Furthermore, it is the Prime Minister who hoists the flag on Independence Day, whereas it is the President who unfurls the flag on January 26. This is because when the country became independent on August 15, 1947, there was no President and it was the Prime Minister who was the head of the Indian government. However, on January 26, 1950, Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath as the first president of India and became the ceremonial head of state.

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 22:19 [IST]