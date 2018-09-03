Why did KCR keep up the suspense on early polls in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 3: The event held in the outskirts of Hyderabad was a closely watched one as many had expected that Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao would pave the way for early elections.

During his 50 minute speech, which lacked the usual wit, Rao or KCR as he is fondly called as dropped sufficient hints, but stopped short of making any announcements relating to early polls.

He however said that the state cabinet, his MPs and MLAs had given him the power to take a political decision on early elections. He however added that a decision on this would be taken at an appropriate time.

Is KCR ready?

In his 50 minute address, KCR did call on the people of the states to shun national parties. While he did not name any single party, he said that the people of the state should live in dignity without being under the national parties.

There have however two instances in the recent past, when the TRS has backed the BJP led NDA. The first was when the TRS staged a walk out ahead of the no-confidence vote in Parliament and the second time when it backed the NDA's candidate for the post of deputy chairman, Rajya Sabha.

Post these developments too there have been several moves indicating the proximity to the BJP.

The talk about an early poll also came in the wake of speculations that the BJP at the Centre would opt for an election before 2019. The BJP has been raising the bogey for a one nation one election and TRS had too indicated that it was game for the same.

During a recent meeting of KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the issue relating to an early election did crop up. However sources tell OneIndia that Modi had told KCR that any decision in this regard would his own risk. Modi also suggested that KCR think this decision through before making any announcement.

Sources also say that KCR is unlikely to jump the gun and would wait a couple of months before deciding on early elections. He would judge the mood of the public and would also want to ensure that the Congress has not gained major ground in the state.

As far as the BJP is concerned, it would adopt similar strategies in Odisha and Telangana. Both the BJD and TRS have backed the BJP both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The BJP is most likely to go slow in both these states.

Although the BJD and TRS would not join the NDA ahead of the elections, the possibility of both parties backing the BJP in case the numbers fall short in 2019 is not ruled out. Sources say that any alliance would be a post poll one and no decision prior to the elections in this regard would be taken.