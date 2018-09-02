Telangana: Suspense on early elections continue, next cabinet meeting on Sept 6

Hyderabad, Sep 2: Amid speculation that K Chandrashekar Rao-led government may dissolution of Assembly and call early elections, the meeting of Telangana Cabinet has ended and no such was announcement was made today (September 2).

But, the suspense on early elections continue as another cabinet meeting would be held on September 6. This has given wind to further speculation that KCR might call another Cabinet meeting on September 6 and dissolve the Assembly.

Earlier, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders had said that the cabinet will take some key decisions and the same will be announced by the party chief at a mega rally titled 'Pragathi Nivedana Sabha', being held on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Even though the Telangana Assembly term expires with the term of Lok Sabha in May 2019, there are strong rumours of him advancing the Assembly elections to November or December to coincide with elections in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.