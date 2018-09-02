Telangana CM KCR likely to announce assembly dissolution today

Hyderabad, Sep 2: Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is likely to announce the dissolution of State Assembly for early polls, according to various media reports.

The speculations are at rife that this decision will be taken in today's (September 2) cabinet meeting called by the Chief Minister. The Telangana state cabinet will meet at 1:00 pm on Sunday ahead of a mammoth public meeting in Ranga Reddy district.

The term of TRS government is till May 2019 and elections in Telangana should happen along with 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But if chief minister announces the dissolution of State Assembly, elections in Telangana will be held in December this year, along with four other states - Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana got separated from Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and KCR is the first Chief Minister of state.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister announced 35% pay hike for the employees of Electricity Department. Over the last few days, he announced sops for various sections of people, and also transferred IAS and IPS officers, an exercise generally done before an election.