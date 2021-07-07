YouTube
    Who is Shobha Karandlaje, a close confidant of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

    By
    |

    Shobha Karandlaje was born on October 23, 1966. She is a BJP leader from Karnataka and currently the Vice President of BJP, Karnataka and Member of Parliament representing Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Constituency. She was a cabinet minister in the Government of Karnataka. She is a close confidant to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

      On Wednesday, she was inducted as the Minister of State in the second term of Modi government.

      Shobha Karandlaje hails from Puttur in Coastal Karnataka, Shobha became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a very early age. When she decided to join politics, the RSS gave her the initial thrust.

      Shobha completed her MA in Sociology and Master of Social Work from Open University, Mysore and Roshni Milaya and Mangalore University.

      Criminal cases:

      Shobha Karandlaje has been named in a few cases including the one related to Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A)

      Asset:

      According to myneta website, Shobha Karandlaje has about Rs 7,38,22,667 movable asset and Rs 3,10,00,000 immovable asset.

      X