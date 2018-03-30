Who is Pinky Lalwani? the woman Vijay Mallya set to marry for the third time

Absconding Liquor baron Vijay Mallya is expected to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend and former air hostess Pinky Lalwani.

Lalwani, who is much younger to Mallya, had met him when she was hired as a flight attendant for Kingfisher Airlines in 2011. Since then, they have reportedly been spotted together quite a few times and recently celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship, reported the Indian Express.

According to reports, the 38-year-old Pinky Lalwani currently resides at Vijay Mallya's bungalow, Ladywalk in Hertfordshire village of Tewin.

Lalwani is also known to be close to Mallya's mother and has been seen with her at various events. Even though she is much younger than Mallya, the couple is known to get along well and she has also stood by him through the troubled times.

She also attends court hearings with the liquor baron and was seen at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where Mallya's extradition case was being heard.

The businessman who went from being the 'King of Good Times' to 'wilful loan defaulter' is accused of syphoning Rs 9000 crore from 17 Indian banks.

This will be Mallya's third marriage, after his wedding with childhood sweetheart Rekha Mallya (who is still his wife legally). His first wife was Sameera Tyabjee. Vijay Mallya has three kids from his previous marriages, a son, Siddharth Mallya and two daughters, Leanna and Tanya.

