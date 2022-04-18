Unless trust deficit is removed, we will be very weary says Army Chief

Ladakh standoff: No de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points, says Army Chief

Won't let any attempt to change status quo along India's border to succeed: Army chief

Who is Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey? All you need to know about the New Army Chief of India

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Apr 18: Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande will replace M M Naravane as the next chief of the Indian Army. He will assume office on May 1. He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers, one of the regiments in the Corps of Engineers, in December 1982. He served as the Chief Engineer at the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Pande has commanded the 117 Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He was in command of the regiment during Operation Parakram.

He was then promoted to the rank of Brigadier and given command of an Engineer brigade as part of a Strike Corps in the western theatre.

He also commanded the 52 Infantry Brigade, positioned along the LOC. Pande was selected to attend the prestigious National Defence College. After completing the course, he was appointed Brigadier General Staff Operations (BGS-Ops) at HQ Eastern Command.

General officer

After promotion to the rank of Major General, Pande took command of 8 Mountain Division which was involved in high-altitude operations in western Ladakh. He moved to Army HQ and was appointed Director General dealing with subjects of Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare.

On 30 April 2020, Pande was appointed the next Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN). He assumed command on 1 June 2020 after the incumbent Lt Gen P S Rajeshwar superannuated on 31 May 2020.

He has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff succeeding Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty on his superannuation on 31 January 2022.

Family

Pande was born to Dr. C G Pande, a consulting Psychotherapist who retired as the Head of the Department of Psychology of the Nagpur University, and Prema, an announcer and host with the All India Radio. The family hails from Nagpur. He married Archana Salpekar, gold medalist from Govt Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur on 3 May 1987.

Honours and decorations

He is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and the Vishisht Seva Medal.

Manoj has been awarded the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Commendation Card and two GOC-in-C commendation cards.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 19:10 [IST]