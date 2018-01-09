Who is Har Gobind Khorana, today's Google Doodle

Google Doodle, the search giant on Tuesday celebrated the 96th birth anniversary of Har Gobind Khorana, the Indian-American biochemist who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1968 and shared the award with Marshall W.

Khorana was born was born on January 9, 1922, in Raipur, Punjab. He lived in India until 1945 when he was awarded a Government of India Fellowship. He was the youngest of five siblings and went on to serve as the faculty of the University of British Columbia from 1952-1960 where he also started his Nobel Prize winning research work.

Khorana became a US citizen in 1966 and also received the prestigious National Medal of Science.

Khorana is also renowned for constructing the first synthetic gene and received a multitude of awards during his lifetime, including the National Medal of Science.

