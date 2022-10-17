While distorting Ramayana, Kerala Congress leader insults Sri Ram, Lakshman, Sita Mata

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President, K Sudhakaran is in the news for openly insulting Bhagwan Sri Ram, Sri Laksham and Sita Mata.

In an interview with the New Indian Express while being asked how different are the politicians of south Kerala and Malabar (north Kerala), he said Lakshman thought of pushing Sri Ram into the sea and escaping with Sita on the way back to Ayodhya from Lanka.

"Yes, there are historical differences. I will share a story. Rama returned from Lanka after killing Ravana, his brother Lakshman, and his wife (Sita Devi), in Pushpaka Vimanam. When the vimana entered the southern part of Kerala, Lakshman thought of pushing his brother to the sea and escaping with Sita. When he thought of the consequences, they had reached Thrissur, and he changed his mind and felt guilty. Sitting in a corner, Rama patted him on the shoulder and said, "Yes, I read your mind. It's not your fault. The fault lies with the land we covered."

With this comment, he also taunted his fellow Congress politicians from South Kerala and tried to convey that they could not be trusted. He meant to say that the leaders from the North of the state are trustworthy, while those from the South are not.

While backing Mallikarjuna Kharge for the post of Congress president, he said that Shashi Tharoor is a mere trainee in politics. Kharge on the other hand rose from the ranks.

"Organisationally, he is still a trainee. He is capable, there is no doubt. But he has not assumed any organisational role, not even of a booth president," he also said.

Reacting to the Congress leader's insults on the Hindu Gods, BJP President for Kerala K Surendran said that his statement is an insult to the people of Kerala. He is no longer eligible to continue in the post he holds and Rahul Gandhi should be ready to remove from the post of KPCC president, he also added.

