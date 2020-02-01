  • search
    When Finance ministers weaved poems to bring life to the Budget sessions

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Amid economy-slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Union Budget 2020 in the Lok Sabha today and it is expected that she will pull out all measures to give a boost to the economy.

    However, there has been an unwritten custom associated with the event of using poems and couplets to make the dry budget session live as the environment of the Parliament often gets tedious since it runs for around two hours.

    When Finance ministers weaved poems in dry Budget speech
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    To break the monotony during the budget session, the finance minister delivered some jokes, shayaris, and quotes during the Budget speech. So, let's have a look at some of the couplets used by the former finance ministers.

    Finance minister who broke the boredom of the Sansad Bhavan:

    The tradition was first started by the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 1990s, which has continued till date. And, we hope the finance minister Sitharaman will not disappoint us too while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21, today.

    The poetry recited so far in budget speeches has been quite a diverse-from Urdu poet Allama Iqbal to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

    Nirmala Sitharaman (2019-current FM) Poet: Manzoor Hashmi

    yakeen ho to koi raasta nikalta hai,

    hawa ki ot bhi le kar charagh jalta hai

    Arun Jaitley (2017-18)

    Nayi duniya hai, naya daur hai, nayi hai umang,

    Kuch the pahle se tariqe to kuch hain aaj ke rang-dhang.

    Roshni aake jo andheron se takdai hai,

    Kaale dhan ko bhi badalna pada aaj apna rang.

    Arun Jaitley, Union Budget (2016-17) Poet: Not known

    Kashti chalaane walon ne jab haar kar di patwar hamein,

    Lehar lehar toofan mile aur mauj mauj manjdhaar hamein.

    Phir bhi dikhaya hei hamane aur phir yeh dikha denge sabko,

    In halato mein aata hai daria karna paar hame.

    Arun jaitley, Union Budget (2015-16) Poet: Not known

    Kuchh to gul khilaye hain, kuchh abhi khilaane hain,

    Par baagh mein ab bhi kaante kuchh puraane hain.

    P. Chidambaram, Union Budget (2013-14) Poet: Thiruvalluvar

    Kalangathu kanda vinaikkan thulangkathu thookkang kadinthu seyal.

    Mamata Banerjee, Railway Budget (2011-12) Poet: Akbar Allahabadi

    Hum aah bhee bharte hain toh ho jaate hain badnaam.

    Woh qatl bhee karte hai toh charcha nahin hota.

    Jaswant Singh, Union Budget (2004-05) Poet: Not known

    Garib ke pet mein dana,

    Grihini ki tukia mein anna.

    Yashwant Sinha, Union Budget (2001-02) Poet: Not known

    Taqaazaa hai waqt kaa ke toofaan se joojho,

    kahaan tak chaloge kinaare kinaare.

    Manmohan Singh, Union Budget (1992-93) Poet: Muzaffar Razmi

    Kuchh aise bhee manzar hain taareekh ki nazron mein,

    Lamhon ne khataa ki thi, sadiyon ne sazaa paayee.

    Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Budget (1991-92) Poet: Allama Iqbal

    Yunaan-o-Misr-o-Rom sab mit gaye jahaan say.

    Ab tak magar hai baaki, naam-o-nishan hamara.

