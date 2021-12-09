With threats from 2.5 fronts, Govt may go for deep dive on appointment of new CDS

When a matchbox became one of the reasons for Gen Rawat’s selection into NDA

New Delhi, Dec 09: India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on Wednesday. He along with wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

For General Rawat joining the Indian Army was always a dream. In an interaction, General Rawat narrated an incident about his selection into the National Defence Academy.

General Rawat said that after passing the NDA exams, he had to go to the Service Selection Board. I went to Allahabad (Praygraj) for the selections. Four to five days after rigorous training and testing we had our final interview. All the candidates were standing in a line outside a room, he said.

He also added that everyone had been called into the room one by one and were asked questions.

These were the few minutes that would have decided whether we remained in the NDA or are out.

When he went into the room, a officer of the Brigadier rank was sitting. "As a young student, as you all are, it was a bit intimidating to be in the office. At first, he asked me four-five simple questions and after that, he asked about my hobby. I told him that I am very fond of trekking," General Rawat had said.

He was then asked,' what is the thing you would like to carry with you during a 4-5 day trek. The General revealed that he would keep a matchbox with him. When he was asked why, he replied saying that if I had a matchbox, I could do many things with it. He further said that when a person is young, it is necessary to find himself in order. So I realised that the matchbox might be the most important piece in my trekking gear, General Rawat also said.

