    What will Team Yogi 2.0 look like? Caste + Regional balance to decide new UP govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Mar 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath is all set to take oath for his second term today. The swearing-in will be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

    Ahead of the swearing-in, preparations are in full swing in Lucknow which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, and CMs of BJP rules states.

    What will Team Yogi 2.0 look like? Caste + Regional balance to decide new UP govt

    According to reports, just like the previous term, there will be two deputy CMs. Moreover, the new cabinet may have around two dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. Also, some cabinet ministers may also be given MoS status as additional charge.

    In Delhi on Thursday, top BJP leaders gave the final touches to the government formation exercise in Uttar Pradesh and a party source said that the state could have two deputy chief ministers this time as well.

    Outgoing deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya are seen as the frontrunners for the two posts.

    The leaders discussed factors like maintaining caste and regional balance in the new UP cabinet.

    Baby Rani Maurya, a member of the influential Jatav community from the Scheduled Castes, is widely tipped for an important place in the new government. She had resigned as Uttarakhand governor to fight the assembly polls.

    Brijesh Pathak, a minister in the outgoing government, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantar Dev Singh and A K Sharma, a former bureaucrat considered close to Modi, are also seen as probables for key positions, including deputy CMs if the party seeks to bring in new faces.

    Take a look at expected leaders who may be part of Yogi Govt 2.0.

    Deputy CMs

    • Keshav Prasad Maurya
    • Dinesh Sharma

    Ministers

    Yogi Adityanath
    Know all about
    Yogi Adityanath
    • Baby Rani Maurya
    • Former IPS Asim Arun
    • Swatantra Dev Singh - UP BJP chief
    • Sunil Sharma
    • Shrikant Sharma
    • Siddharth Nath Singh
    • Brijesh Pathak
    • Jitin Prasada
    • Mahendra Singh
    • Anil Rajbhar
    • Mohsin Raza
    • Rajeshwar Singh
    • Sanjay Nishad (NISHAD party)
    • Ashish Patel (Husband of Anupriya Patel, chief od Apna Dal)
    • Ashutosh Tandon
    • Bhupen Choudhary
    • Sandeep Singh
    • Girraj Singh Dharmesh
    • Suresh Khanna - Likely to be Speaker

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 yogi adityanath

    Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
