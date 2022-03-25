What will Team Yogi 2.0 look like? Caste + Regional balance to decide new UP govt

Yogi resigns from state Legislative Council; to take oath as CM on Mar 25

Lucknow, Mar 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath is all set to take oath for his second term today. The swearing-in will be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Ahead of the swearing-in, preparations are in full swing in Lucknow which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, and CMs of BJP rules states.

According to reports, just like the previous term, there will be two deputy CMs. Moreover, the new cabinet may have around two dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. Also, some cabinet ministers may also be given MoS status as additional charge.

In Delhi on Thursday, top BJP leaders gave the final touches to the government formation exercise in Uttar Pradesh and a party source said that the state could have two deputy chief ministers this time as well.

Outgoing deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya are seen as the frontrunners for the two posts.

The leaders discussed factors like maintaining caste and regional balance in the new UP cabinet.

Baby Rani Maurya, a member of the influential Jatav community from the Scheduled Castes, is widely tipped for an important place in the new government. She had resigned as Uttarakhand governor to fight the assembly polls.

Brijesh Pathak, a minister in the outgoing government, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantar Dev Singh and A K Sharma, a former bureaucrat considered close to Modi, are also seen as probables for key positions, including deputy CMs if the party seeks to bring in new faces.

Take a look at expected leaders who may be part of Yogi Govt 2.0.

Deputy CMs

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Dinesh Sharma

Ministers

Baby Rani Maurya

Former IPS Asim Arun

Swatantra Dev Singh - UP BJP chief

Sunil Sharma

Shrikant Sharma

Siddharth Nath Singh

Brijesh Pathak

Jitin Prasada

Mahendra Singh

Anil Rajbhar

Mohsin Raza

Rajeshwar Singh

Sanjay Nishad (NISHAD party)

Ashish Patel (Husband of Anupriya Patel, chief od Apna Dal)

Ashutosh Tandon

Bhupen Choudhary

Sandeep Singh

Girraj Singh Dharmesh

Suresh Khanna - Likely to be Speaker

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:23 [IST]