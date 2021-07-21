Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra’s old tweets on ‘Porn vs Prostitution’ go viral after his arrest

What is Shilpa Shetty’s role in Raj Kundra pornography case? Mumbai police clarifies

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 21: Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography case, and has been remanded to judicial custody till July 23. Now, the big question that arises is what is Shilpa Shetty's role in alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them?

So far, the police officials, investigating the case, have not found any evidence about her involvement, according to reports.

"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and well take appropriate action" said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe in a press conference.

"We are going through their bank accounts that are jointly held by Shetty and Kundra to check if the financial proceeds have been stored in these accounts," News 18 reports quoting an official.

"The focus of investigation is Kundra since he is the main conspirator, said the officer adding, "No summons as of now to Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

According to the police, Raj Kundra's was actively working with Pradeep Bakshi, who resides in the UK and operates a UK-based company, Kenrin Production House reveals how a large sum of money was minted by the creation of pornographic content.

The Mumbai police have claimed there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed Kundra (45), the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was involved in the financial dealings of the app and its contents.

The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".

The accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers, and made them work in these pornographic movies, the police said, adding that these movies were shot in rented bungalows in Mumbai.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 22:42 [IST]