What are the rare types of Moon to watch out for and what they mean?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 17: Stargazers will be treated to a "blood micro-moon" or near-total lunar eclipse-the longest of the century and the first of this length in 580 years.

On the morning of Friday, November 19, the full Beaver Moon will take place in a 97%-total lunar eclipse, according to NASA, meaning that nearly all of the moon's surface will be shrouded in the Earth's shadow.

The November Full Moon is coming up Friday, Nov. 19, at 6.02 and 12.30 UTC (11.30 am to 5.33 pm IST), and it is a big one! This occurrence takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon will come into alignment forming a partial lunar eclipse.

'Blood micromoon': Why is the Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse so rare?

Here are some rare moons to keep an eye out for over the coming months and years.

Supermoon

A "supermoon" appears to us as a larger-than-usual Moon in our night sky. A supermoon looks larger just because it's a bit closer to Earth. "Supermoon" is actually just a nickname for what astronomers call a perigean full moon - a moon that is full and at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

Blood Moon

One meaning of a "blood moon" is based on its red glow. This blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, Earth lines up between the Moon and the Sun. This hides the Moon from the sunlight.

When this happens, the only light that reaches the Moon's surface is from the edges of the Earth's atmosphere. The air molecules from Earth's atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the Moon's surface with a red glow, making the Moon appear red in the night sky.

The name "blood moon" is also sometimes used for a Moon that appears reddish because of dust, smoke or haze in the sky. And it can be one of the full moons of autumn when the leaves are turning red.

Blue Moon

When you hear someone say, "Once in a blue moon ..." you know they are talking about something rare. A blue moon is not blue in color. In fact, a blue moon does not look any different than a regular, monthly full moon.

Rather, a blue moon is special because it is the "extra" Moon in a season with four full moons. This usually only happens every two-and-a-half years. Since the 1940s, the term "blue moon" has also been used for the second full moon in a calendar month. This usually happens only every two-and-a-half years.

Harvest Moon

The term "harvest moon" refers to the full, bright Moon that occurs closest to the start of autumn. The name dates from the time before electricity, when farmers depended on the Moon's light to harvest their crops late into the night. The Moon's light was particularly important during fall, when harvests are the largest.

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

It occurs when the moon is too far away from Earth in its elliptical orbit to completely block out the sun like it does during a total solar eclipse, instead leaving the outer ring of the sun exposed.

Pink Moon

The "pink moon" is the full moon that occurs in April, and is named after flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring and appear throughout the United States and Canada. It doesn't actually appear pink.

Strawberry Moon

The "strawberry moon" refers to June's full moon. It doesn't tend to be strawberry red, but it often has more of a rose or reddish hue because of its lower position in the sky than usual.

Micromoon

A micromoon occurs when a full moon coincides with apogee, the point in the moon's orbit farthest away from Earth. Because of its distance, a micromoon looks approximately 14 percent smaller than a supermoon, and the illuminated area appears 30 percent smaller, so might look less bright.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 9:48 [IST]