Western Odisha may get heavy rains in next 24 hrs, fishermen warned

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Western Odisha and advised the fishermen not to venture into the water.

As per news agency ANI, IMD Bhubaneswar on Monday said that heavy rains may lash Western Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Weather forecast for Aug 27: Light to moderate rains likely in Mumbai

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area has formed over coastal areas of West Bengal, north Odisha and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Centre had said on Saturday.

Under its impact, moderate rain and thundershower are likely to occur at most places, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at some places in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Jhaesuguda, Baragarh and Keonjhar districts, it said in its forecast on Saturday.

Also Read | Schools, colleges shut over heavy rain warning in Himachal

Most parts of Odisha have been lashed by heavy rains since the beginning of this month due to several spells of low pressure.