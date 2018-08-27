  • search

Western Odisha may get heavy rains in next 24 hrs, fishermen warned

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 27: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Western Odisha and advised the fishermen not to venture into the water.

    Western Odisha may get heavy rains in next 24 hrs, fishermen warned

    As per news agency ANI, IMD Bhubaneswar on Monday said that heavy rains may lash Western Odisha in the next 24 hours.

    Also Read | Weather forecast for Aug 27: Light to moderate rains likely in Mumbai

    Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area has formed over coastal areas of West Bengal, north Odisha and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Centre had said on Saturday.

    Under its impact, moderate rain and thundershower are likely to occur at most places, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at some places in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Jhaesuguda, Baragarh and Keonjhar districts, it said in its forecast on Saturday.

    Also Read | Schools, colleges shut over heavy rain warning in Himachal

    Most parts of Odisha have been lashed by heavy rains since the beginning of this month due to several spells of low pressure.

    Read more about:

    odisha rains heavy rains in odisha rains to lash odisha imd forecast weather odishas weather odisha heavy rain imd

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 15:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue