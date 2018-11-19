West Bengal Police SI Excise prelims results released, how to check

New Delhi, Nov 19: The West Bengal Police SI Excise prelims results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted for the recruitment of sub-inspector, lady sub-inspector of excise 2018. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from December 6, 2018. The address and other details for the PMT and PET of West Bengal Police SI and Lady SI recruitment has been provided on the official website.

Candidates will get SMS alert on their registered mobile number. No paper admit card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT and PET arena.

"They are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as described in the admit cards for PMT & PET. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the websites of West Bengal Police and Excise Directorate for further update," said the West Bengal Police.

"The selection process by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is transparent and purely merit based. Hence, the candidates are advised to beware of the unscrupulous elements, racketeers, touts who may misguide them with false promises of getting them selected for the job on illegal consideration," the statement by the West Bengal police read. The results are available on policewb.gov.in.

How to check West Bengal Police SI Excise prelims results:

Go to policewb.gov.in

Click on the West Bengal Police recruitment SI excise result link

In the new window enter the required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout