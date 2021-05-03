Result of hard work that BJP is main opposition in Bengal: Nadda

West Bengal Elections Exit Polls Vs Actual Poll: Who got it right?

Chennai, May 03: The Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee registered a landslide victory, winning 214 seats out of the 292 seats that went to the polls, in an ironic twist to what exit polls had predicted.

None of the exit polls had predicted a photo finish for Mamata. Of the eight exit polls, the best performance by the Trinamool Congress has been predicted by News 24-Today's Chanakya, which has predicted 180 seats for the party, 108 seats for the BJP and four seats for the Left.

ABP News-C voter has predicted 152-164 seats for TMC. 109 -121 seats for BJP. Even The Left, the poll predicted, is likely to do better with 14 to 25 seats.

West Bengal election results to impact BJP in UP: Sinha

The most outlandish were News-Jan Ki Baat and the Republic TV-CNX which predicted a clean sweep by the BJP.

News-Jan Ki Baat, predicted that BJP would win in 162-185 seats.

The Republic TV-CNX predicts a possible hung assembly, with the BJP winning 138-148 seats, which is just on the majority mark where the Left is likely to get 11-21 seats and the Trinamool 128-138 seats.

The TMC won 213 seats polling 47.94 percent votes. The saffron party won 77seats, bagging 38.13 percent votes, massively improving its 2016 tally of 3 seats.

Both the TMC and BJP have posted strong gains at the cost of the Congress-Left Front-ISF alliance which has put up an extremely poor show, leading in just 1 seat.