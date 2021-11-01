West Bengal class 10, 12 exam dates: Check out Uchcha, Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 exam schedules

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Nov 1: The examinations of West Bengal's boards for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in March and April respectively next year with Covid-19 protocols in place, senior officials of the boards announced in a joint press conference here on Monday.

"It is notified for all concerned that the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2022 (both Regular & External) will be held as per the following programme. The examination will be held in only one paper on each day from 11.45 am to 3 pm (first 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only) The dates and corresponding subjects are as under," The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said in a statement.

In a departure from tradition, class 12 students will write the exams in their respective schools.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said 'Madhyamik', the 10th standard examination, will take place from March 7 to 16 in around 4800 venues. 'Uchcha Madhyamik', the 12th standard exam, will be held between April 2 and 20, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said as per PTI.

"As of now, we are hopeful that the exams will be conducted in offline mode. If there is any change in the Covid situation, we will decide accordingly. We have a plan B ready. But, as of now we are going ahead with the schedule announced," Bhattacharya said to a question and Ganguly echoed him.

While the exams for the 12 classes will be conducted in 'home centres', the students' respective schools, the 10 class exams will be held as usual in other schools under the WBBSE.

As the number of examinees in class 10 is much more than that in class 12, it will not be possible for the authorities to hold the exams following Covid-19 safety guidelines, Ganguly said.

As per the schedule, the 10th class students will write the first language papers on 7 March and the examination will conclude on 16 March. However, the dates of Physical Education and Social Service and Work Education subjects have not been announced in the latest circular.

Check Out the Schedule:

Day Date Subject Monday March 7 First Language Tuesday March 8 Second Language Wednesday March 9 Geography Friday March 11 History Saturday March 12 Life Science Monday March 14 Mathematics Tuesday March 15 Physical Science Wednesday March 16 Optional Elective Subjects

Coming to Class 12 exams, it kick-off on 2 April and concludes on 20 April. The practical exams will be held between 15 February 2022 and 4 March 2022. “The examination will be held in only one paper on each day from 10 am to 1.15 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes time is allotted both for reading question paper and writing answer) except Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational Subjects,” the board said in a statement.

Date Day Subject (Timings: 10 am to 1.15 pm) 02-04-22 Sat Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu Gujarati, Punjabi 04-04-22 Mon English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English 05-04-22 Tue #Health Care , #Automobile, #Organised Retailing, #Security, NIT & ITES, # Electronics, # Tourism & Hospitality, 0 Plumbing, #Construction-VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS 06-04-22 Wed Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science 08-04-22 Fri Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History 09-04-22 Sat Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, #Health & Physical Education, #Music, #Visual Arts 11-04-22 Mon Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy 13-04-22 Wed Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology 16-04-22 Sat Chemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French 18-04-22 Mon Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management 20-04-22 wed Economics

Note: Exams marked with # will be conducted for 2-hour duration.