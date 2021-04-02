West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Time for Mamata Banerjee to leave, says Amit Shah

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kokata, Apr 02: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Firday addressed an election rally in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal amid ongoing state Assembly elections. Addressing the rally, Shah said that lotus is feeding here in the first 2 phase election.

"BJP has won more than 50 seats out of 60. Didi, it's time for you to leave. Didi herself is losing the election from Nandigram. In Bengal, if anyone wants to build a room, for that he needs cement, iron, brick, then he has to pay catamaran. After the BJP government comes after May 2, no one will have to pay a catastrophe. Catchers will be sent to jail," Amit Shah said.

"Cooch Behar is 700 km from Kolkata, but 7,000 km from Didi's heart. She didn't paid attention to either connectivity, roads, or health services in Cooch Behar. Tobacco production is very good but didi did nothing to get the farmers good value for it," Shah said.

He further went on to say that if there is any major disease in North Bengal, then one has to go to Kolkata for treatment. "We have decided to create an AIIMS inside Cooch Behar in North Bengal to provide treatment facilities to the people of this region," he added.

Shah concluded his speech by stating that Mamta Banerjee is running the government on the 3T model. First - 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship), Second - 'Tolabaji' (maneuver) and Third - 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement), but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the government on a 3V model: Vikas, Vishwas, Vyapar."