Weighing less than a chocolate bar, Mother gives birth to Asia's smallest ever babies

A baby girl is defying the odds by surviving at just 400 gms after her premature birth in Rajasthan's Udaipur hospital.

The girl was recently discharged from the hospital after she gained normalcy which took a six-month-long clinical course.

Doctors who looked after the infant claim that she is the smallest newborn baby to survive in India and South Asia.

She has been named Manushi, after Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017. Manushi weighed around 400 grams and measured just 8.6 inches- not bigger than a large bar of Cadbury chocolate when she was born.

According to reports, the mother was suffering from high blood pressure during the time of pregnancy. Ultrasound results showed that the blood flow to the embryo was cut off, which interfered with the foetal development. The doctors then performed an emergency C-section and saved the baby.

After seven weeks of staying under intensive care, the baby was able to breathe on her own.

OneIndia News