Weather update: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR leads to waterlogging in several areas; IMD predicts more rainfall

New Delhi, July 27: In a relief to Delhiites from sultry weather conditions, several parts of the national capital received incessant rainfall on Tuesday morning.

Heavy rains led to extensive waterlogging on several road stretches across Delhi, including near Pragati Maidan in central and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part of the city.

Some of the stretches and areas where waterlogging was seen included Dhaula Kuan, Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Kirari and near Pragati Maidan among others.

#WATCH | Vehicles run through inundated roads, a bus stand partially submerged due to waterlogging following heavy rains in several parts of Delhi. Visuals from Mathura road. pic.twitter.com/bt5AUajNDf — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

The waterlogging also created traffic snarls in different locations of the city. Traffic moved at slow pace at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road among others.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said waterlogging complaints were being dealt with priority.

"Morning rain was of high intensity so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely observing the situation," a PWD official said.

India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in many parts of Delhi and Haryana, and Rajasthan in the next two hours.

''Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of the entire Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar (Haryana), and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours (issued at 8:50 am),'' said the IMD in a tweet.

Weather update: Intense rainfall over north India from Jul 18-21, over west coast till July 23, says IMD

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city.

#WATCH | Autos stuck, cars partially submerged amid heavily waterlogged roads due to incessant rains in Delhi. Visuals from near Pragati Maidan. pic.twitter.com/cBiX5rdDMd — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Sultry weather troubled the national capital with maximum temperature recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday and 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon had reached the capital on July 13, which was 16 days behind the usual date of onset.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.