    New Delhi, Sep 2: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 03.

    Weather forecast for Sep 3: Delhi rains to continue

    Bengaluru:

    The cyber city of India witnessed sunny weather today. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather during the next 24 hours, Light to moderate rains are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, North Punjab, Delhi, East Rajasthan, rest of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Konkan & Goa Coast. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 7381 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi rains which had remained on the backseat somewhere in the middle of August picked up pace in the last few days with a few heavy showers making an appearance in between due to which the monthly normal for the national capital was not surpassed in August, but it did reach close to it. As per Skymet weather, rainfall activities in Delhi and the NCR region inclusive of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will continue for today wherein rains will remain on the heavier side only. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 83 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    During the last 24 hours, Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana have observed good rains with isolated heavy showers. As per Skymet weather, light rains over some places to continue over Vidarbha and Telangana. Similar weather situations are expected to continue for the next two to three days and no major rainfall activity is likely over the region. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.

    Chennai:

    The state of Tamil Nadu due to its location in the rain shadow area does not witness enough rains during the Southwest Monsoon. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, Light rains are likely over rest all places except West Rajasthan, South Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 15:47 [IST]
