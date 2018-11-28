Weather forecast for Nov 29: Chennai to receive light to moderate rains in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Nov 28: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on November 29.

Bengaluru:

During the last 24 hours, the city of Bangalore experienced dry weather. As per Skymet Weather, in next 24 hours they city will witness haziness and mist during morning hours at many places over Karnataka. Isolated shallow fog is possible during early morning hours.

Delhi:

Delhiites have been battling the fight with increased pollution levels. This all happened because of prevalent east south-easterly winds which are humid in nature. As per Skymet, by tomorrow afternoon, north westerlies will once again start blowing because the western disturbance will move away eastwards. These winds are dry in nature and will help in clearing pollution from the atmosphere. However, very marginal relief can be witnessed around November 30 and December 1.

The inhabitants of Delhi-NCR witnessed a brief respite from severe pollution between November 23-25. The reason for this relief was the unabated moderate north- westerlies which continued for prolonged period. As per the weathermen, no change in weather pattern is expected for coming 2-3 days. Therefore, pollution levels will remain in very poor to severe category and may become hazardous in some pockets of Delhi-NCR.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu is one of the best performing state after Kerala during the Northeast Monsoon. At present, Tamil Nadu is rain deficient by 11 percent. As per Skymet weather, in coming 24 hours, rainfall will be mainly light at scattered places of coastal areas including Chennai and southern parts. The intensity of rains will be isolated to moderate.

Thiruvananthapuram:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered rains are likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu, South Kerala and over isolated pockets of South Andhra Pradesh.