Weather forecast Delhi: No respite from heat as mercury rises

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 11: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bhopal, Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on April 12.

Bengaluru:

A trough is running from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior parts of Tamil Nadu. On April 9, South Interior Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru and Mysore have witnessed good rains. The city witnessed a sudden change in weather today with sky being cloudy. Intermittent rain and thundershower activities would continue over interior parts of Karnataka during the next 24 hours. These activities being the pre-Monsoon one's, therefore they will be active either during later part of the day or by evening along with strong surface winds.

Delhi:

After Delhi-NCR witnessed widespread spell of dust storm and rains this Sunday, the weather activities have come down to a halt. As per Skymet weather, a Western Disturbance has reached the hills, a Cyclonic Circulation has formed over West Rajasthan. As the thunderstorm is likely only in the evening after the day's Sun had already shined over the city, so no major relief is at sight from the rising temperatures.

Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand:

Isolated light rain and thundershower activities were witnessed over the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, on April 11 and 12, the approaching Western Disturbance is likely to cause fairly widespread rain and thundershowers with isolated thunderstorms and strong gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, isolated to scattered rains will occur over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra:

This Pre-Monsoon season the state of Maharashtra has not seen good rainfall. Even though Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada have observed on and off isolated rains at time. But still currently all the parts of Maharashtra are witnessing rainfall deficiency. Mumbai has also been observing dry and very warm weather conditions. As per Skymet weather, isolated rain and thundershower activities to commence over parts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region in Maharashtra. Cities of Mumbai, Thane, Dahanu, Malegaon will observe rise in their maximum temperatures, resulting in sultry and very uneasy weather conditions.

Bhopal:

As had been forecast earlier by Skymet, dust storm and thunderstorm activities were witnessed over western and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh yesterday evening. As per Skymet weather, By April 12, weather activities over most parts of Madhya Pradesh will take a backseat. However, southern parts of Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh may see some thunderstorm and dust storm.