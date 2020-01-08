We kept fast for 15 days, ate 'mann soru' for success of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 'Darbar'

Special prayers at temple

Fans of Rajinikanth offer special prayers at a temple for success of his upcoming movie 'Darbar'.

Rajinikanth's fans eat mann soru for Darbar's smooth release

A fan says,"We kept fast for 15 days and performed 'Man Soru' (Eating food on floor without plate). This will definitely result in grand success of movie."

Rs 200 cr club even before release:

According to several media reports, Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is already in prestigious Rs 200 cr club even before its release! This Rs 200 cr figure includes worldwide theatricals as well as non-theatrical rights of Darbar.

About Darbar movie:

Darbar is releasing on 9th Jan, 2020. Rajinikanth plays the role of commissioner of Mumbai in Darbar.

Darbar is an action thriller written and directed by Ghajini maker AR Murugadoss. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Dalip Tahil, and Sunil Shetty in important roles.