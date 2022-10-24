YouTube
    Watchman shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnagar, Oct 24: A watchman was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in a brick kiln in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

    The body of the deceased, Ankir Kumar, 25, having bullet injuries was found in the brick kiln in Lakadsangha village and sent for postmortem, Kotwali police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said.

    Watchman shot dead in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar

    The police are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the assailant/s with the help of CCTV footage, Mishra said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 16:30 [IST]
