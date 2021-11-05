WATCH: Snakes priceless reaction after girl cuddles, kisses the reptile goes viral
New Delhi, Nov 05: Am sure, most of us are frightened at the sight of snakes. While these reptiles often trigger fear among many, some love keeping them as pets.
A video of a girl cuddling and kissing her pet snake has gone viral on social media. The video has left netizens petrified.
The video was posted on Instagram by the user 'royal_pythons' with the caption: "Love my snake!".
In the video, the girl can be seen comfortably laying on a couch with her pet snake.
When the reptiles head comes near the girl's mouth, she kissed its chin and the snakes in 'aweee' gives a priceless reaction which make wonder, how adorable and loving snakes can be.
The girl then laughed, told her snake, "I love you", and kissed it again. Later the snake relaxes and rests its head on the girl's cheek and moved as if saying it loves her too.
As expected, the video has received around 9,500 likes